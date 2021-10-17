Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.