Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $223,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

NYSE V traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,355,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,225. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $449.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.37 and its 200 day moving average is $230.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

