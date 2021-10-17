Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ remained flat at $$0.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 535,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,886. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth $62,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

