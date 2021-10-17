Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.72. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 504.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 404,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

