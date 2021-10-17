VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 276.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $461.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

