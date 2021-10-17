VITE (VITE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.87 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. VITE has a market capitalization of $46.51 million and approximately $26.87 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00042449 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,024,577,272 coins and its circulating supply is 492,006,162 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

