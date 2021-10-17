Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 46.9% in September

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 22.94. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 14.40 and a 52-week high of 29.85.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.