Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,349 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Vontier worth $57,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,723 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 24.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,376 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

