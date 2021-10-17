Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the September 15th total of 1,778,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

