VR Adviser LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

VR Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. VR Adviser LLC owned 1.17% of Keros Therapeutics worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 105,371 shares of company stock worth $4,327,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 86,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,070. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $909.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

