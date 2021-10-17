W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 832,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

