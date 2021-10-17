WABnetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $103,008.16 and $93.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00208286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

