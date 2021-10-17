Wagerr Price Down 10.9% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $4,940.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.83 or 0.00346094 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 221,577,618 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

