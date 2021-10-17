Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 619,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WD traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,720. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

