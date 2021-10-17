Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.64 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $183.24 million and $11.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00092684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.00389219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,787,878 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

