Warp Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $107,443.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $957,189.80 and $107,443.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $204.79 or 0.00329860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

