Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRE stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

