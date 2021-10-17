Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.15 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

