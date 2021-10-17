WAX Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $495.34 million and $21.04 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00038876 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,799,751,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,285,821 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

