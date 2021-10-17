WazirX Achieves Market Cap of $407.57 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $407.57 million and $46.63 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00103869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,345.98 or 1.00019673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.87 or 0.06184244 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.