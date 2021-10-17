Wedgewood Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 118,209 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,203,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $114.86 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

