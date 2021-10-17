Wedgewood Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 3.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $21,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

