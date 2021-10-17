Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $25.59 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 3.7% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Copart worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,657,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,181,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

