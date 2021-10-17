Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $54.49 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,827.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,797.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,542.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

