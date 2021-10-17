Wedgewood Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.0% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

BKNG opened at $2,538.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,325.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,303.38. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 252.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

