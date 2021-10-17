Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 11,427 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 6.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $42,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.83 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.30 and a fifty-two week high of $248.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

