Wedgewood Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.8% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.94. The company has a market capitalization of $449.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

