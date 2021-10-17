West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Short Interest Update

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $66,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 524,057 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.