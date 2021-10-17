Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,038 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.58% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $153,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

