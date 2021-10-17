Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Western Areas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS WNARF opened at $2.40 on Friday. Western Areas has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

