WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report sales of $477.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.86 million and the highest is $484.50 million. WEX posted sales of $382.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.77.

NYSE WEX opened at $192.92 on Friday. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WEX by 27.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 31.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth about $277,000.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

