WHALE Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $16.58 or 0.00027513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 2% higher against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $111.70 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00071845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,980.09 or 0.99552634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.17 or 0.06166289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00025717 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.