Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 4.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $34,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $246.91 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.