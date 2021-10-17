WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $0.0446 on Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $66,951.91 and $50.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

