Wing Finance Tops One Day Volume of $23.91 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $44.82 million and $23.91 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $22.13 or 0.00035576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.81 or 0.99992428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.93 or 0.06187341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024764 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,150,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,025,415 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.