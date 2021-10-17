WINk Market Cap Reaches $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

