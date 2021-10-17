WINk (WIN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.00366184 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.