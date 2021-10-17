Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $83.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $87.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

