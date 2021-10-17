WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 733,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAPS shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 468,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,945. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

