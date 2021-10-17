Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $548,955.52

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $548,955.52 and $7,613.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $86.16 or 0.00142215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00208286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

