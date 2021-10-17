WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Reaches $3.67 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $114,921.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $8.17 or 0.00013403 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.09 or 0.99660062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.06208147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025437 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

