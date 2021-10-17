Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $544,058.02 and $4,079.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00013613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,994.61 or 1.00131651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.24 or 0.06210744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00025367 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

