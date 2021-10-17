Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $464.73 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $464.73 or 0.00762844 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.09 or 0.99660062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.06208147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,727,858 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.