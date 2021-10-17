Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.71 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

