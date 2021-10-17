XcelToken Plus (XLAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. XcelToken Plus has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $584.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XcelToken Plus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00206300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Coin Profile

XLAB is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com . XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

XcelToken Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelToken Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XcelToken Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XcelToken Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XcelToken Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XcelToken Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.