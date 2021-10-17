Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Xencor worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 335.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of XNCR opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.98 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

