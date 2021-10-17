Xend Finance (XEND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.09 or 0.99660062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.06208147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

