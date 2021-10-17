Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.98 Million

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report sales of $169.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.96 million and the lowest is $161.13 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $63.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $602.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.67 million to $653.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $892.06 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.