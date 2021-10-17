Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report $7.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 million to $35.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.70 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

XENE opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

