Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,636,600 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 1,842,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 850.5 days.

Shares of XNYIF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

